Squires Gate 0 Macclesfield FC 0: Gate claim a point against league leaders

Following Tuesday’s defeat to Irlam, Luke Evans made two changes by bringing in Max Rogers and Chris Webster for Nathan Bartram and Ollie Burgess.

After a scrappy opening 10 minutes, the first chance of the game fell Macclesfield’s way.

A ball into the Gate area fell kindly to new signing, Max Bardsley-Rowe, but the winger fired just wide.

The visitors went close again three minutes later after Aaron Dwyer won a free-kick with Gate’s Jacob Ridings also being booked.

The free-kick was whipped into the area by Neil Danns, but was poked off target by Bardsley-Rowe.

Macclesfield were having most of the ball and almost broke into the area through Laurent Mendy, but Gate skipper Josh Westwood did well to snuff out the danger.

Gate keeper Mike Hale kept out a powerful effort from Danns before they went close to scoring on 33 minutes.

Kieran Feeney and Josh Pollard did brilliantly to start a counter-attack, finding Rogers who fired narrowly off target with a rasping drive from distance.

Dwyer continued to prove a threat on the left for Macclesfield, forcing Westwood into a good clearance at the near post.

The captain did even better a minute later, producing a goal-saving challenge to deny Dwyer a huge chance as the first half ended goalless.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, both sides battling well in the middle of the park but struggling to threaten either goalkeeper.

The first sight of goal came Macclesfield’s way on 57 minutes, with a lofted ball in behind the Gate backline headed wide by Danns.

Ridings threatened for Gate five minutes later, showing great pace to beat his man, but his cross was well cleared at the front post.

Westwood met the resulting corner and glanced his header across goal before Boyd’s dangerous cross was well cleared.

Macclesfield were able to break away, countering swiftly and finding Danns, who was one-on-one with Hale, but could only hit the side netting from a tight angle after rounding the keeper.

The visitors had another great chance five minutes later, countering to find Bardsley-Rowe whose powerful strike was tipped over by Hale.

Westwood did well again at the front post to clear away a dangerous cross, while Rogers saw a powerful strike well blocked at the other end.

Evans’ men continued to frustrate the visitors, holding out for a valuable point before their return to action on Tuesday when they host Padiham in the Lancashire Cup.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Higham, Pollard, Gourley, Westwood, Rogers, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Abankwah, Riley, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Bartram, Bishop.