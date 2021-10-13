Squires Gate 2 Irlam 5: Clinical visitors claim the three points

Manager Luke Evans had made four changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Runcorn Town on Saturday, bringing in Nathan Bartram, Ollie Burgess, Kieran Feeney and James Boyd.

The visitors enjoyed early possession but the first effort came from Gate as good football led to Burgess’ long-range attempt deflecting to Dean Ing, whose low shot was well held.

However, it was Irlam who took the lead on 11 minutes when Josh Westwood was penalised for a foul and Max Bardsley-Rowe scored from the spot.

Squires Gate were beaten by Irlam on Tuesday night Picture: Ian Moore

Gate looked to bounce back as Burgess sent a free-kick narrowly over before the keeper came out quickly to deny Ing.

Just as Gate began to mount pressure, Irlam broke on the counter and scored a second goal on 23 minutes.

Jake Higham’s clearance hit the back of a visiting player, the ball falling perfectly for Ethan Cartwright to fire into the bottom corner.

At the other end, Jacob Ridings saw a good header tipped over with Westwood heading narrowly wide from the resulting corner.

A penalty appeal was waved away after Feeney was seemingly fouled by the Irlam keeper, who also made a good save from a Bartram header.

Seven minutes before half-time, Irlam scored a third when they broke behind the Gate defence with the ball squared for Liam Pollitt to tap home.

Ing had the first sight of goal in the second half, flicking an effort wide under pressure from defenders on 52 minutes.

Nevertheless, Irlam killed off the game three minutes later when a good move ended with a cross headed home by Bardsley-Rowe to make it 4-0.

The night got even worse for Gate when Irlam netted their fifth on 63 minutes, hitting them on the counter with Bardsley-Rowe’s low drive completing his hat-trick.

A minute later, Gate netted a consolation when Bartram’s cross was emphatically headed home by Ing.

The same player was denied a second by the post on 73 minutes with Boyd’s follow-up being deflected just over.

Westwood did score Gate’s second on the night on 89 minutes, powerfully heading home from Josh Pollard’s free-kick.

Feeney almost created a third in added time, beating his man down the left-hand side, but his low cross was well cleared before the final whistle ended proceedings.

Squires Gate: Hale, Bartram, Higham, Pollard, Gourley, Westwood, Ridings, Burgess, Feeney, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Welsh, Rogers, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Abankwah, Hallas.