Spennymoor Town 2 AFC Fylde 1: Taylor double sinks Coasters
AFC Fylde fell to a narrow defeat in County Durham, conceding an 89th-minute winner after taking the lead through Joe Rowley in the second half.
After a stop-start first half, Will Hatfield set up Rowley for the opener on 64 minutes only for Glen Taylor to turn the game on its head with two goals.
The result, combined with King’s Lynn Town’s 4-1 win over Kettering Town, saw Fylde’s lead at the top of National League North cut to two points ahead of Monday’s second round of Easter fixtures.
Fylde boss Adam Murray made three changes to the side that secured a 3-0 victory over Brackley Town last weekend, with Dan Pike, Luke Charman and Hatfield replacing Connor Barrett, Danny Whitehead and the suspended Nick Haughton.
The Coasters started proceedings in a positive fashion as Siya Ligendza was dragged down by James Curtis on the edge of the area, Danny Philliskirk curling the free-kick over the bar.
There was little flow to the game, with physios constantly on and off the pitch.
However, when striker Taylor had a little sniff inside the 18-yard box for the hosts, he managed to spin off Alex Whitmore from a throw but dragged his shot wide of Chris Neal’s goal.
After an uneventful first half, it was the hosts who had the first opportunity of the half.
A corner from the right was met by the towering Lebrun Mbeka, who headed into the gloves of Neal.
Fylde started to put some nice passages of play of together as Pike swing a ball down the right for Rowley.
He drifted past Tom Angell to whip a cross into the box towards Charman.
However, he was beaten to the ball by John Lufudu and keeper Harry Flatters gathered.
In a game not blessed with a lot of chances, the Coasters found the breakthrough via Rowley.
A bouncing ball was held up by Hatfield superbly and he drove at the defence, then dinked a through-ball into the path of Rowley and he lifted his shot into the far corner of the net.
Spennymoor levelled in the 78th minute, when Taylor rose for a corner and powered his header into the top corner.
Fylde had most of the play in the final 10 minutes but it was Spennymoor who grabbed the winner.
Corey McKeown slipped Taylor through inside the 18-yard box and he lifted his shot over Neal for his third goal in two games against the Coasters in 2022/23.
Spennymoor have taken four points this season from Fylde, who still have a game in hand on closest challengers King’s Lynn.
Murray’s men will look to bounce back when they return to Mill Farm on Monday to face Kidderminster Harriers, who made it back-to-back 1-0 wins by defeating Buxton yesterday.
Spennymoor: Flatters, Lufudu (Shanks 81), Curtis, Blackett (McKeown 72), Ross, Ledger, Angell, Greaves, Mbeka, Ramshaw, Taylor; Not used: Wombwell, Day, Wood.
Fylde: Neal, Davis, Whitmore, Bird, Conlan, Pike (Obi 77), Hatfield, Philliskirk, Rowley, Charman (Cybulski 60), Ligendza (Barrett 68); Not used: Malone, Delfouneso.