After a stop-start first half, Will Hatfield set up Rowley for the opener on 64 minutes only for Glen Taylor to turn the game on its head with two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result, combined with King’s Lynn Town’s 4-1 win over Kettering Town, saw Fylde’s lead at the top of National League North cut to two points ahead of Monday’s second round of Easter fixtures.

​Joe Rowley opens the scoring for Fylde but Spennymoor had the last laugh Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Fylde boss Adam Murray made three changes to the side that secured a 3-0 victory over Brackley Town last weekend, with Dan Pike, Luke Charman and Hatfield replacing Connor Barrett, Danny Whitehead and the suspended Nick Haughton.

The Coasters started proceedings in a positive fashion as Siya Ligendza was dragged down by James Curtis on the edge of the area, Danny Philliskirk curling the free-kick over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was little flow to the game, with physios constantly on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when striker Taylor had a little sniff inside the 18-yard box for the hosts, he managed to spin off Alex Whitmore from a throw but dragged his shot wide of Chris Neal’s goal.

After an uneventful first half, it was the hosts who had the first opportunity of the half.

A corner from the right was met by the towering Lebrun Mbeka, who headed into the gloves of Neal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde started to put some nice passages of play of together as Pike swing a ball down the right for Rowley.

He drifted past Tom Angell to whip a cross into the box towards Charman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was beaten to the ball by John Lufudu and keeper Harry Flatters gathered.

In a game not blessed with a lot of chances, the Coasters found the breakthrough via Rowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bouncing ball was held up by Hatfield superbly and he drove at the defence, then dinked a through-ball into the path of Rowley and he lifted his shot into the far corner of the net.

Spennymoor levelled in the 78th minute, when Taylor rose for a corner and powered his header into the top corner.

Fylde had most of the play in the final 10 minutes but it was Spennymoor who grabbed the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey McKeown slipped Taylor through inside the 18-yard box and he lifted his shot over Neal for his third goal in two games against the Coasters in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spennymoor have taken four points this season from Fylde, who still have a game in hand on closest challengers King’s Lynn.

Murray’s men will look to bounce back when they return to Mill Farm on Monday to face Kidderminster Harriers, who made it back-to-back 1-0 wins by defeating Buxton yesterday.

Spennymoor: Flatters, Lufudu (Shanks 81), Curtis, Blackett (McKeown 72), Ross, Ledger, Angell, Greaves, Mbeka, Ramshaw, Taylor; Not used: Wombwell, Day, Wood.