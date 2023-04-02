Haughton broke the deadlock with half-time approaching, after which he added a second before Ligendza completed the scoring.

Fylde boss Adam Murray made four changes from the midweek defeat to Blyth Spartans, with Connor Barrett, Danny Whitehead, Ligendza and captain Alex Whitmore replacing Emeka Obi, Dan Pike, Dan Malone and Bartosz Cybulski.

The Coasters once again started brightly with Ligendza’s half-chance deflecting into the gloves of Brackley keeper Danny Lewis before Joe Rowley almost put them ahead.

Nick Haughton and AFC Fylde team-mates celebrate his second goal Picture: Steve McLellan

From a free-kick, Haughton picked out Rowley’s clever run behind the Brackley backline and, after taking one touch, he lifted the ball over the onrushing Lewis – but also inches over the bar.

The game continued to be all Fylde as, having evaluated the options to his left and right, Whitehead stung Lewis’ palms in attempting an effort from around 25 yards.

A Fylde set-piece then saw Haughton find the unmarked Rowley, whose first-time effort was cleared off the line.

Brackley did have an opportunity, Callum Stead firing over from 12 yards after a ball had bounced around the Fylde box.

At the other end, Fylde were rewarded for the number of chances they created when they took the lead on 41 minutes.

Barrett slipped in Harry Davis, who hung up a cross into the six-yard box for Haughton to head home the opener.

With the Coasters 1-0 ahead at the break, the second half opened with Fylde and Haughton having a spring in their step.

Much to Murray’s delight, that spring brought the Coasters their second goal of the afternoon.

Some superb hold-up play from Ligendza brought Barrett into play down the right.

He then set up Haughton on the edge of the area, where he lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The best goal was yet to come as Ligendza then scored the Coasters’ third of the afternoon.

After Rowley’s flicked header away from goal, Ligendza picked up the ball midway inside his own half and moved forward under pressure from around five Brackley shirts.

A few stop-starts later, Ligendza was up the other end where, despite being surrounded by the same five shirts, he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Despite being three goals down, Brackley did continue to push the Coasters with substitute James Armson denied on two occasions.

Firstly, Danny Philliskirk slid in and blocked a powerful effort on the line before Fylde keeper Chris Neal palmed away his next strike moments later.

Fylde also sought to add to their tally but were denied brilliantly by Lewis on three occasions in quick succession.

The keeper thwarted Luke Charman at point-blank range before efforts from substitute Nathan Delfouneso and Rowley were also kept out by the Brackley shot-stopper.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Davis, Bird, Barrett, Conlan (Cranston 82), Philliskirk, Whitehead, Haughton (Delfouneso 79), Rowley, Ligendza (Charman 63). Subs not used: Obi, Cybulski.