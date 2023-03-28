Despite enjoying most of the possession and creating numerous chances, the Coasters trailed for most of the game to Cedric Main's early strike, then conceded twice more in the closing moments as Nick Haughton was sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat ended Fylde's eight-game unbeaten run but they remain five points clear at the top of National League North with seven to play.

Nick Haughton is denied by Blyth Spartans keeper Alex Mitchell Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Boss Adam Murray made two changes to the side which had recorded a fourth straight win against Gloucester City at the weekend as Dan Pike and Dan Malone replaced Connor Barrett and Danny Whitehead.

Saturday scorer Haughton soon jinked past several purple shirts and clipped the ball just wide of the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute, when Troy Chiabi claimed a loose ball, picked out Main at the back post and he turned the ball in from six yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haughton had a shot saved by Alex Mitchell, then Joe Rowley lifted a strike over the bar after another Haughton effort was blocked.

Danny Philliskirk aimed for the bottom corner but Mitchell clutched the ball to his chest as the half ended 1-0.

Haughton continued to look Fylde's likeliest scorer, firing inches over after his free-kick rebounded off the wall. Luke Conlan almost marked his 100th Fylde appearance with a goal when Pike found him in space, but his curling shot missed the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A golden opportunity fell to substitute Luke Charman, who fired over after Rowley cut the ball back from the by-line.

Blyth doubled their lead on 87 minutes, when Chiabi's deflected effort reached Jordan Hickey and he slammed the ball home at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haughton received his second yellow card two minutes later, then Chiabi raced clear in stoppage time to fire into the bottom corner.

Fylde, who will be relieved to have ended a gruelling sequence of six Tuesday games in seven weeks, host fourth-placed Brackley Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde: Neal Obi, Davis, Bird (Charman 55), Pike (Barrett, 63), Conlan, Philliskirk, Malone (Delfouneso 71), Haughton, Rowley, Cybulski; Not used: Whitmore, Hatfield.