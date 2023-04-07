AFC Fylde freshen up for Easter feast of football against Spennymoor and Kidderminster

The National League North leaders had no midweek game, having played on six of the previous seven Tuesdays, and enjoyed some downtime before this afternoon's trip to Spennymoor Town is followed by a home clash with Kidderminster Harriers on Monday.

Spirits are high after last weekend's 3-0 home win over Brackley Town, a result which consolidated the Coasters' five-point lead, with a game in hand on all the other clubs in the top five.

Luke Charman has found goals difficult to come by but has impressed boss Adam Murray Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Head coach Murray told The Gazette: "The players had Sunday and Monday off and another down day on Wednesday.

"It's good to have time to rest mentally and physically and spend a bit of time away from the club.

"Players won't get any fitter or any better at this stage of the season and the most important thing is to stay fresh.

"We have a long journey Friday (to County Durham), setting off at 9am and stopping on the way for a pre-match meal, then it's straight to work."

Fylde are today without 20-goal top scorer Nick Haughton, who is suspended following his red card in last week’s defeat by Blyth Spartans.

But Murray has plenty of attacking options, with Siya Ligendza marking his return from injury with a wonder-goal last weekend and Nathan Delfouneso still awaiting his full debut after four appearances off the bench.

Murray added: "Losing Nick isn't ideal but sometimes it's good for players to have a break. He misses one game and we have enough options, with players we know can produce, to stay positive and attacking."

One frontman singled out for praise after the Brackley game was Luke Charman, although goals remain elusive for him.

Murray told The Gazette: "The players and staff trust Charms as a player and as a person but the toughest thing for him is the pressure he puts on himself.

"Obviously as a centre-forward you want to score and we want him to put the ball in the net because confidence will come from that. But what matters most for me is what he does for the team with his all-round game.”

Mid-table Spennymoor are without a win in three games, losing their last two, but did earn a 2-2 draw from the reverse fixture at Mill Farm in September.

Murray said: “It's another tough game against a very organised side, who have been together for a while.

"I imagine they will match us up in terms of shape, which brings its challenges, but we'll attack the game in our usual way and we always have (assistant boss) Andy Taylor's set-pieces up our sleeve."

With the focus on keeping players fresh, Murray knows what changes he would like to make for Kidderminster's visit at the end of the four-day holiday.

