The hosts named a full-strength side, while Gate boss Luke Evans recalled James Hughes, Harrison Webster and Nathan Cliffe to his starting line-up.

Josh Westwood had to block a well-struck effort inside the first five minutes before Southport prodded another effort off target on 14 minutes.

They found the net just two minutes later, however, Niall Watson tapping home after Nathan Pennington had parried away a low cross.

Squires Gate were beaten on penalties by Southport Picture: Ian Moore

Gate replied immediately, Cliffe holding off a couple of defenders before scoring his 15th goal of the season with a fierce strike into the bottom corner.

An offside flag denied Southport a second goal before they spurned further chances as half-time arrived with the score at 1-1.

After the break, Pennington made two good saves in as many minutes before Ryan Moore almost found Theo Ball in behind the defence at the other end.

Isaac Abankwah replaced James Hughes on 75 minutes, before Southport wasted another decent opportunity with a header sent well wide of Pennington’s goal.

Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid and Nathan Bartram entered the action in the closing stages, in place of Moore and Ball, as Gate saw out the game to take their higher-level opposition to a penalty shootout.

Dan Gray and Ryan Riley scored Gate’s first two spot-kicks, while Charlie Oliver missed Southport’s first before Declan Evans netted their second.

Mekkaoui-Abouzaid clipped his penalty over the bar with Southport then levelling through Josh Hmami.

Harrison Webster made it 3-2, only for Southport keeper Cam Mason to level again going into the final regulation spot-kicks.

Bartram’s effort was saved by Mason, enabling Jack Doyle to send Southport through to round three after he netted their fifth penalty.

Though beaten, Evans’ players will look to take the positives into their next match.

That sees them returning to NWCFL Premier Division action on Saturday with a trip to West Didsbury and Chorlton.

