Macron Cup: Squires Gate 1 Garstang 0

Josh Westwood heads a late winner for Squires Gate against Garstang. Photo: Ian Moore

After a scrappy start to the game, both sides hit their first shots of the afternoon well off target in the opening ten minutes.

Ryan Moore had a good chance on 13 minutes after good work from Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, but the midfielder was denied from a tight angle.

Theo Ball had an even better chance about ten minutes later, showing great pace to break in behind but his attempted chip was comfortably held by the Garstang keeper.

Just as Gate began to set the tone for the game, a serious injury to a Garstang player just before the half hour mark brought the game to a halt for almost an hour while both clubs awaited an ambulance.

Both sides struggled to find fluidity to their game once play resumed, with a half chance a piece that were both comfortably saved by either goalkeeper the only notable action for the remainder of the half.

After a shorter half time, the second half started as scrappy as the first one ended, with a Garstang effort from distance hit straight at Pennington the only clear sight of goal up until the hour mark.

Just after Harrison Webster replaced Shields, Theo Ball missed a great chance at the back post after good work from Ryan Riley, with the striker’s low effort kept out smartly after a cross from the right.

Gate won a penalty on 69 minutes, with Mekkaoui-Abouzaid winning the spot kick after the midfielder was blatantly taken down in the area. Ryan Riley stepped up, but his penalty was brilliantly saved by the Garstang keeper to keep the game goalless.

Dan Gray and Marko Dimovski replaced Chambers and Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, before a looping cross from Riley clipped the top of the bar.

Dimovski had a great chance to grab a debut goal, with the forward showing excellent movement to break in behind. He was denied while trying to round the keeper, with the rebound from Ball parried out for a corner.