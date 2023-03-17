Siya Ligendza injury boost but AFC Fylde may still strengthen strikeforce

Ligendza scored Fylde's opener in last Saturday's 3-2 home win over Darlington but was then forced off.

Boss Adam Murray had spoken of strengthening his squad up front following loanee Mo Faal's return to West Bromwich Albion and Ligendza's injury appeared to make a move into the transfer market more likely.

Goalscorer Siya Ligendza was injured in last Saturday's win over Darlington Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

That may yet happen ahead of next Thursday's deadline but head coach Murray told The Gazette: “Siya's injury is not as bad as we first thought and we'll monitor it over the next 24-48 hours. There is still a big chunk of games to come and we don't need to force him back but hopefully it won't be long.

“We are looking at a couple of things and have irons in fires but there's nothing concrete yet. We're having final looks and if players are a good fit we'll look to get something done. But we do have bodies and players we can move around, so it isn't a major concern.”

Joe Rowley replaced Ligendza last weekend and scored Fylde's winner, while fellow frontman Luke Charman also pressed his claim by getting on the scoresheet. Murray added: “These guys have worked hard for their moment and the good thing is we have options and different tools in our box.

“Every game in this league is different and you need to be able to put different plans in place. Joe and Charms had a good weekend and both are confident.”

Fylde welcomed a rare Tuesday off as their National League North visit to Curzon Ashton was postponed for the third time.

Results went their way as second-placed King's Lynn Town were held by Brackley Town (and have won just one of their last six), while third-placed Chester's eight-game unbeaten run was ended by Peterborough Sports.

It leaves Fylde two points clear at the top with two games in hand and Murray added: “The break was very welcome. We were prepared and ready to go but when we got the call we were not too fussed.

“It was nice to give the players some downtime to refresh themselves for the final push.

"I totally shut down and tried not to think about football, to be honest. It was good to have a breather before focusing fully again and going into a mad schedule.”

That schedule will bring 11 games in the final six weeks of the season, with the Curzon clash again looking for a new date. With few Tuesdays spare, the final week of the season (April 25) now looks likeliest for a match originally earmarked for September.

