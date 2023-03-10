Fylde's head coach felt referee Matthew McQuillan “lost control” after a “reckless challenge” on debutant Dan Pike, which forced the full-back to leave the field and left him doubtful for tomorrow's home clash with Darlington.

Murray believes that sparked a series of major errors by the official, culminating in the stoppage-time penalty from which the hosts equalised.

Fylde goalscorers Nick Haughton and Siya Ligendza (front) at Buxton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

He told The Gazette: “It's tough and you are tied to what you can say because you get punished, which is the comical thing.

“I spoke to the head of the referees' association (Dan Meeson, FA head of technical development) for guidance and that was really good. He said they always want honest feedback.

“At every level teams want consistency. When there are so many inconsistencies, players and benches react and the referees then take it out on us.

“I tell the players they must learn to deal with it and control what we can control. But too many errors are being made with big decisions – not just for us – and there's too much on the line.”

Speaking immediately after the game, Murray said: “I've got players in tears in that dressing room because they care so much. It means everything to them. The referee has ruined the game for both teams.”

It took the shine off his team’s performance and Murray added: “I thought we were really excellent. Over the last couple of games, we felt we've not been playing our game and creating through possession but I thought we controlled this game.”

Fylde may have won just one of their last five National League North games but Tuesday's point was enough to restore them to the top, with title rivals King's Lynn Town also finding wins more elusive (one in four games).

Murray told the Gazette: “You have to be careful because we've been very good and fortunate enough to win most weeks (eight of their first 10 games in 2023).

“But that isn't normal and at some point you will go through a period when you are not winning. But we’re still picking up points and have to stay focused on keeping the performance levels where we need them to be.

“King's Lynn are a bit like us and (third-placed) Chester have the momentum at the minute.

"That's the fun of a title race and it's about who can keep their nerve when the pressure is on.”

Pike's third loan spell from Blackburn Rovers – following two last season – didn't get off to the happiest of starts but Murray is delighted to welcome the 21-year-old aboard.

“Dan is a very reliable player in that position and technically very good,” he said.

"He is familiar with the club and the lads love him, and we'll give him until the last minute to be fit for Saturday.”

Fylde are hopeful tomorrow's fixture will beat the cold snap and go ahead against former leaders Darlington, who are without a win in seven and have slipped to sixth spot, having drawn their last three games.