The Coasters had trailed twice before fighting back for three points on Saturday.

Fylde boss Adam Murray made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Buxton in midweek, with Emeka Obi, Luke Conlan and Connor Barrett replacing Harry Davis, Jordan Cranston and Dan Pike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiet start to proceedings saw the Coasters looking to build through the thirds and create an opening, which they nearly did through Barrett who struck wide from inside the area.

Joe Rowley celebrates giving AFC Fylde the lead against Darlington FC Picture: Steve McLellan

Nick Haughton then tested Darlington keeper Tommy Taylor from 20 yards, forcing the shot-stopper into a good save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, against the run of play, Alun Armstrong’s players broke from a Fylde corner and won a penalty.

Jacob Hazel was left one-on-one against Chris Neal before shimmying to his right and going down under a challenge from the Coasters’ keeper.

Referee David McNamara then pointed to the spot, Andrew Nelson stepping up and sending Neal the wrong way.

The Coasters looked to respond straight away as Barrett made his way down the line with pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His cross was headed by Charman into the six-yard box, where Conlan’s overhead kick rattled the bar.

Murray’s players scored an equaliser moments later as Whitmore found the run of Ligendza with a long ball upfield.

Although he was met by Taylor, clever play from Ligendza saw him chip the ball over the keeper and into the net.

However, Darlington made sure the Coasters knew they were in a game by retaking the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obi appeared to be fouled as he was dragged to the ground, but Hazel pounced and squared to the unmarked Nelson at the far post for him to tap in.

Fylde almost drew level in the last seconds of the half as Whitmore hooked Haughton’s far post free-kick back across goal.

Following a deflection off a Darlington shirt, Taylor somehow managed to claw the ball off the line and away to keep the Coasters 2-1 down at half-time.

Nevertheless, they made the start to the second half that Murray would have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner towards the far post found Obi, whose header at goal was kept out by Taylor before Charman lashed home from close range.

With Fylde proving to be the better side so far in the second half, they made their dominance count by going ahead for the first time.

A lovely passage of play allowed Danny Philliskirk to switch play out wide to Barrett.

He beat his man before crossing to Charman, who flicked the ball towards substitute Joe Rowley and he turned it beyond Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It left Darlington having to throw the kitchen sink at Fylde, led by Hazel who blasted over from the edge of the box.

Fylde were able to withstand their efforts though and celebrated a fantastic comeback at full-time.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Bird (Pike 65), Conlan, Barrett (Cranston 83), Philliskirk, Whitehead, Haughton, Charman, Ligendza (Rowley 47). Subs not used: Davis, Hatfield.