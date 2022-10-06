Sam Osborne leaves AFC Fylde for Buxton
AFC Fylde have confirmed that Sam Osborne has left to join National League North rivals Buxton.
The 23-year-old forward joined the Coasters from Leamington in January last year and scored six goals in his 39 appearances for the club.
The Bucks have signed Nottingham-born Osborne for an undisclosed fee and his contract runs until the end of next season.
The former Notts County player was in fine form for Fylde at the back end of last season, winning the league's player of the month award for April, though he lost his place in the side in August.
A Fylde statement reads: “We would like to thank Ozzy for his time and efforts throughout his stay at Mill Farm and wish him all the very best in his future career.”
The Premier League is to increase its investment into the National League to £12.6m over the next three years.
The governing body will provide £9m to support the 72 teams who make up the three divisions of the National League with their running costs.
A further £3.6m from the Premier League and PFA partnership is being invested into the National League Trust.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are pleased to increase the financial support offered to clubs in the National League and to support the fantastic work they deliver in their communities alongside the National League Trust. Increased funding for the Trust means even more resource for our club foundations to continue and expand their roles in local communities”