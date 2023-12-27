Former Blackpool midfielder lands League Two job after sacking of ex-Seasider

A managerial change in League Two sees one former Blackpool midfielder replace another ex-Seasider.

Former Blackpool midfielder Simon Wiles has taken the reigns of League Two club Salford City. The 38-year-old has been appointed interim manager after the Class of 92 owned club opted to part company with head coach Neil Wood.

Salford lost 5-1 to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day, and are 21st in the current league standings. It's a far cry from their position last year when they were in the play-offs, losing to eventual winners Carlisle United. Salford are just six points above safety, and the trigger-happy club have decided now is the time for a change in management to help preserve their Football League status.

A club statement posted on December 27 read: "Salford City Football Club announce the departure of Head Coach Neil Wood. The process of appointing a new Manager will commence immediately, with Assistant Coach Simon Wiles preparing the team for Friday’s game against Grimsby Town."

Wood himself played for Blackpool, making seven league appearances in 2006. His time was at Bloomfield Road was hampered by injury, and he was shortly released, joining Oldham Athletic before turning to coaching with Manchester United's youth teams.

In the mean time, Salford will be managed by Wiles, who played and later managed the club. Preston-born Wiles began his career with the Seasiders in 2003, and made 31 league appearances for the club over a five-year spell. He played for Dunfermline Athletic, Barrow, Chorley, Salford and Bamber Bridge in his 15-year playing spell before turning to coaching.

He began coaching with Blackpool in 2015, and managed in the academy set-up before becoming assistant at Bamber Bridge. Wiles is no stranger to being a caretaker manager having managed Blackpool's rivals Fleetwood Town in January 2021, and had spent four years at Highbury Stadium, before joining Salford in June 2022.