Prestwich Heys 0 Squires Gate 2: Fast start sets up Gate for three points

After last Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Longridge Town, Evans made just one change, with Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid replacing Josh Pollard who picked up a midweek injury.

Gate enjoyed a perfect start, scoring after 35 seconds as Kieran Feeney threaded a ball behind the defence for Dean Ing, who took it around the keeper and tapped home.

Gate had a penalty appeal waved away on eight minutes after James Boyd was seemingly taken down by the keeper, only for a goal-kick to be awarded.

Dean Ing gave Squires Gate an early lead Picture: Ian Moore

However, they went two goals ahead three minutes later when Jake Higham scored his second goal in four games since returning from injury.

Ing drove forward and found Higham on the left-hand side before he cut inside and found the top corner with a lovely curling effort.

Gate continued their early dominance with Mekkaoui-Abouzaid finding Boyd, who saw his cross deflected for a corner.

Ryan Riley’s set piece fell to Boyd on the edge of the area but the winger fired just off target.

Seven minutes before the break, Gate saw Boyd forced to leave the field through injury, replaced by Max Rogers.

Riley also picked up a knock after a poor challenge that resulted in a small tussle near to the dugouts and he was replaced by Jack Iley just before the break.

The second half began in contrast to the first with no chances of note for either side up until the hour when Cameron Gourley found Ing, whose shot was deflected over.

Higham was the next to threaten, weaving through defenders and firing in a ball towards Ing who sliced wide.

Iley had a half-chance on 73 minutes but could not connect cleanly with Ing’s cross after the striker did well to keep a ball alive on the right wing.

At the other end, Heys saw Jack Coop cut in from the left before having his effort comfortably held by Mike Hale.

Coop had Heys’ best chance on 87 minutes, heading well off target.

The home side went down to 10 men on 89 minutes, Feeney drawing a foul from Danny White, who collected a second booking.

Iley then sent the resulting free-kick towards the top corner but it was brilliantly pushed onto the bar by keeper Ryan Livesey.

Gate defended solidly for the remainder of the game and are back on the road on Tuesday night at Congleton Town.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Higham, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Gourley, Westwood, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Abankwah, Holden, Burgess, Iley, Rogers.