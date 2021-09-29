Squires Gate 4 Longridge Town 1: Captain Josh Westwood scores at the double in much-needed win

Gate returned to winning ways against high-flying Longridge at the Brian Addison Stadium.

Manager Luke Evans rang the changes after Saturday's defeat to Ashton Athletic, bringing in Ryan Riley, Kieran Feeney and Cameron Gourley in place of Isaac Abankwah, Alex Welsh and Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid.

Captain Josh Westwood rises high to head home one of his two goals for Gate against Longridge Picture: IAN MOORE

The hosts started on top, pressing well from the front and winning second balls across the pitch.

Feeney broke down the right on 12 minutes and found Dean Ing in the middle of the area but the striker's appeals were waved away when he was bundled over.

It was Longridge's turn to threaten on 18 minutes, when a corner was headed towards goal but was brilliantly tipped away by Mike Hale in the Gate goal.

Another corner just three minutes later caused problems again, with a loose ball fired well over from just inside the box.

Gate got back on top, though, and took the lead on 28 minutes. A deep corner from Riley was headed back across goal by Ing and Josh Westwood towered above his man to head home.

Ing had a great chance to double Gate's lead just two minutes later, breaking inside from the left but firing just over.

The visitors went close to an equaliser with a free-kick cleverly hit under the wall but again Hale was equal to it.

Gate were forced to scramble clear after a good close-range save from Hale, then Josh Pollard broke to the other end and his cross was almost turned in for an own goal.

Longridge got their equaliser on 40 minutes, when a clever ball over the top was headed brilliantly into the bottom corner by Moses Yoak.

The same player then hit the crossbar with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area and it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Gate started the second half strongly, with Feeney shooting just wide after superb hold-up play.

Evans' men went back in front on 53 minutes, with captain Westwood scoring his second. He met Riley's floated free-kick with a looping header into the bottom corner.

Gate's relentless pressing from the front and ability to win the ball back in midfield kept them on top and the deserved third goal came on 67 minutes.

Pollard slipped a perfect pass in behind for Ing to hold off his man and fire home his 10th goal of the season.

Longridge squandered their best chance of the half on 71 minutes, firing wide from close range, then Westwood made a superb block from a fierce drive.

It was all Gate for the remainder of the match, though, as Ing released Riley but his low drive across goal was just off-target.

Gate's fourth deep into added time was a wonder goal by birthday boy Ollie Burgess. Boyd found him in space on the edge of the box and the substitute unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner to crown an excellent victory.

The win lifted Gate three places to 16th ahead of Saturday's trip to Prestwich Heys, while Longridge slip a spot to third.

Gate: Hale, Ridings, Higham, Pollard, Gourley, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Abankwah, Rogers, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Iley, Burgess