Pilkington 2 AFC Blackpool 2: Mechanics pegged back as spoils are shared

Early goals from Josh Winder and Jacob Gregory were cancelled out by two second-half efforts.

Martin Baird’s side started the game on the front foot and led after six minutes.

Oscar Radcliffe’s cross was headed back across goal by Gregory and Winder rifled it home.

Jacob Gregory was on target for AFC Blackpool again Picture: Adam Gee

Moments later, AFC capitalised on their momentum by scoring again as Gregory flicked home his fifth in the last four games and 25th for the season.

After stunning the home side early on, AFC dominated possession in the first half.

Efforts were made to grab a third with Winder tackling the keeper, only for the ball to go wide, and Sam Staunton-Turner rattling the crossbar.

With AFC 2-0 up at the break, the second half started in steadier fashion than the first.

AFC keeper Dan Hall held a long-range effort before play switched to the other end, where Ryan White half-volleyed against the crossbar.

James Hughes also volleyed over before the home side pulled a goal back on 77 minutes.

A set piece was delivered into the box, and though the initial effort was blocked, the ball fell to Adam Gilchrist who found the net.

Then, in the fifth minute of added time, AFC were pegged back.

Hall was forced out of his area in challenging a striker who had beaten the offside trap, only for the ball to find Taylor Prescott who put it into the net.