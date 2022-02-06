AFC Blackpool 2 Bury AFC 0: Gregory double ends leaders' unbeaten record

The table-toppers arrived at a windy Jepson Way unbeaten in 28 North West Counties League First Division North games, having won 22 of them.

Both sides had chances early on as Gregory saw a header saved and Bury were denied by a fantastic save by Connor Eastham.

Jacob Gregory scored both goals for AFC Blackpool in their outstanding win over Bury Picture: ADAM GEE

Bury went closer in the 12th minute, when Lewis Gilboy rattled the woodwork before AFC cleared the danger.

The wind and rain began to pick up in a tense first half which ended goalless.

Martin Baird’s side came out all guns blazing for the second half and took the lead just four minutes in.

Ryan McLean’s free-kick from the left was headed down by Oscar Radcliffe for winger Gregory, who fired a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Josh Winder looked like doubling the lead as AFC counter-attacked moments later but a Bury defender put his body on the line to block the shot.

Gregory did score the second in the 65th minute, finding the back of the net despite four Bury players on the goal-line.

Bury tried to mount a comeback but fantastic defending by Conah Bishop, Adam Sumner, McLean and Radcliffe ensured that resilient Blackpool kept a clean sheet.

Substitutes Joe Smith, Ben Roberts and Harry Clarke all came on and played their part in a great team effort, which left everyone at AFC elated.

AFC: Eastham, Radcliffe, Bishop, Sumner, McLean, Thompson, Staunton-Turner, Gregory, Duffield, Winder, White: Subs: McKenna, Clarke, Roberts, Hughes, Smith.