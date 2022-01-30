AFC Blackpool 6 St Helens Town 1: Mechanics' welcome win against strugglers

The Mechanics had gone into the game having lost their last three, but welcomed back Connor Eastham and Kyle Higham, while Ryan White had a first start since rejoining from Bamber Bridge.

The first half lacked any real quality as, with Saturday’s strong winds, neither side was able to gain control.

It was the visitors who took the lead after nine minutes as calls for handball were waved away and Liam Caddick netted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Blackpool's Jacob Gregory scored a hat-trick Picture: Adam Gee

Two minutes later, AFC levelled when Adam Sumner’s corner found Oscar Radcliffe in space and he took a touch before firing into the corner.

The goal seemed to wake up Martin Baird’s players as they sought to take control of the game.

White played a lovely pass through to Ryan McLean, whose cross into the area was headed wide by Jacob Gregory.

Then, on 15 minutes, a moment of madness from Eastham saw him concede a penalty after bringing down Mamadou Djabi.

His blushes were spared, though, as Neil Weaver’s penalty trickled off the post and out for a goal kick.

AFC led five minutes later when Gregory broke clear and fired across the goal, the ball eventually turned in by a visiting defender.

An offside flag denied Gregory before the break, after which AFC almost scored again eight minutes in.

A Sumner corner again found Radcliffe, whose header struck the post.

The third goal did come five minutes later when substitute Josh Winder headed across goal for Gregory to nod in.

AFC went 4-1 up on 74 minutes when another replacement, Billy McKenna, crossed for Gregory to head home his second.

Harry Clarke and Radcliffe both went close before Gregory completed his hat-trick on 89 minutes, heading in Sumner’s free-kick.

Winder wrapped up the scoring in added time when he also headed in a free-kick.

AFC are back in action next weekend when they welcome league leaders Bury AFC to Jepson Way.

AFC Blackpool: Eastham, Radcliffe, McLean, Higham, Bishop, Sumner, Thompson, Gregory, White, Roberts, Clarke. Subs: Hall, Hughes, McKenna, Duffield, Winder.