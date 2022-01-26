AFC Blackpool 2 Atherton LR 3: Visitors rock Mechs with two late goals

Mechanics started well and soon took control, Gregory firing the first chance wide.

And they took the lead in the 10th minute, when Ben Roberts’ flick-on found Ryan McLean and the full-back’s low ball into the box was tapped into the empty net by Gregory for his 17th goal of the season.

Gregory was twice denied a second by the keeper and the visitors replied in controversial fashion after 21 minutes.

Mechs conceded an own goal attempting to prevent the ball reaching an Atherton striker who appeared offside.

Martin Baird’s men continued to put pressure on but it remained 1-1 at half-time.

The Atherton keeper made saves from Sam Staunton-Turner and Oscar Radcliffe, who latched on to McLean’s superb crossfield ball with a diving header.

AFC regained the lead in the 72nd minute, when substitute Ryan White found space on the right and played a perfectly-weighted ball to Duffield, who slotted past the goalkeeper one-on-one.

But as the game drew to a close AFC’s luck ran out. First, an Atherton free-kick to the back-post was nodded home by Nathan Tayo.

And then in added time Lewis Rawsthorn scored the winner from a corner to lift Atherton out of the bottom three.

This third straight defeat was a difficult one to take for AFC, who had played some fine football and are at home to bottom club St Helens Town on Saturday.