Nelson 3 AFC Blackpool 0: Second defeat in six days for off-colour Mechs

Both sides started slowly and AFC created the first opening when Oscar Radcliffe fired wide from the edge of the box.

Then a cross by James Hughes was collected well by Nelson keeper Jack Little under pressure from Josh Winder and Radcliffe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Duffield was sin-binned on a bad day for AFC Blackpool in east Lancashire

Two good chances for the hosts followed as they upped the tempo.

First a snapshot from Kit Lloyd sailed wide following good passing play, then Jack Foster took an extra touch inside the box and allowed Dan Hall to save at his feet.

At the other end, Ben Duffield could only head over from Adam Sumner’s free-kick into the box.

Mechs keeper Hall had to be alert when he clawed a Nelson corner off his goal-line, then a follow-up shot was fired over as Nelson went ever closer.

AFC’s best chance of the half came when Jacob Gregory beat his man and cut inside but could only drag his shot wide.

The breakthrough arrived just before the break, when Foster broke down the left and beat Hall, with Ryan McLean getting back but unable to clear off the line.

No sooner had the second half got under way than the home side added a second goal. Advancing too easily down AFC’s right, Nelson won a penalty and Foster doubled his tally by sending Hall the wrong way from the spot.

The hosts quickly added a third on 50 minutes, switching play for right-back Charlie Lloyd to fire in off the crossbar.

AFC boss Baird’s triple substitution had the desired effect as AFC began to play on the front foot, with young midfielder Joe Smith particularly impressive.

But their day got worse when Duffield was sin-binned, forcing Mechs to play 10 minutes with 10 men. They still created chances but couldn’t get that decisive touch.

They played the closing 10 minutes a man short too, after substitute John-Jo Morris was forced off with an ankle injury.

AFC had late chances, Gregory seeing an effort stopped by the keeper’s foot and Duffield firing over, but it wasn’t their day.

Mechs slip below Bacup into sixth place in first division north and will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night against Atherton LR, the first of five home games in a row.

AFC: Hall, Hughes, Higham, Bishop, McLean, Sumner, Radcliffe, Gregory, Clarke, Winder, Duffield.; Subs: Roberts, Smith, Morris, McKenna.