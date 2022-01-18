Daisy Hill 3 AFC Blackpool 2: Two games in three days take toll on Mechanics

READ MORE: Victory for AFC at Cleator Moor.

Following Saturday’s win at Cleator Moor Celtic, the Mechanics had one rest day before returning to action on Monday night.

The home side started quickly and took the lead inside two minutes when Connor Hughes fired past the keeper.

Jacob Gregory scored twice in three days for AFC Blackpool

After their slow start, AFC quickly got themselves into the game and started to pressure the Daisy Hill defence.

Adam Sumner sent a ball across the face of goal before they equalised midway through the half.

Jacob Gregory beat his man before finding Ben Duffield, who retained the ball before laying it off to Gregory.

One-on-one with the keeper, the forward slotted it into the bottom left corner of the net.

With momentum on their side, AFC Blackpool continued to dominate for the rest of the half.

Gregory’s clever play caused problems for the home side as he smashed an effort across the face of goal just before the half-hour.

He then found Duffield inside the area but his header was kept out by the keeper.

At the other end, Dan Hall saved a header from the home team as the score remained level at half-time.

Although the fog grew thicker during the second half, the game continued with AFC close to leading when Gregory headed wide from Ben Roberts’ cross.

This proved pivotal as the home team retook the lead on 68 minutes with the game’s next opportunity, Jordan Hussey heading home from a corner.

Despite that setback, AFC could have levelled from the restart as a low cross found Roberts inside the six-yard box but his effort was tipped over.

They got back on level terms again, though, on 78 minutes as Josh Winder drilled home.

As AFC pushed for a winner, Daisy Hill sat back, looking to counter-attack.

They broke down the left in the 83rd minute, when Kyle Higham’s foul gave them a free-kick in a good position.

Hughes’ effort took a huge deflection off the wall, wrongfooting Hall, to make it 3-2.

Despite their best efforts late on, the Mechanics were unable to salvage any points.

They next travel to Nelson at the weekend, having drawn 2-2 in the reverse fixture.

AFC: Hall, Hughes, McLean, Sumner, Churchman, Higham, Gregory, Robinson, Duffield, Clarke, Roberts. Substitutes: Winder, White, Morris, Thompson, Radcliffe.