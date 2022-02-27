Holker Old Boys 2 AFC Blackpool 1: Cumbrians win clash of promotion rivals

For their first game in a fortnight, Blackpool welcomed Joe Robinson back into the side after injury.

Holker had won their previous four games but the start was scrappy as both sides tried to gain a foothold.

Jacob Gregory pulled one back for AFC Blackpool at Holker Old Boys

Blackpool’s Adam Sumner saw an early free-kick saved, then John-Jo Morris almost found Jacob Gregory in the six-yard box but the ball was deflected over.

AFC full-backs Ryan McLean and Oscar Radcliffe then combined, the latter seeing his header saved.

These let-offs prompted the home side to click into gear and they took the lead on 21 minutes, when striker Brandon Collins’ shot from a tight angle went in off the post.

Spurred on by the goal, Holker took control and doubled their lead on 38 minutes, after forcing Connor Eastham into several saves.

Jason Walker seized on defence-splitting pass and his near-post finish caught Eastham by surprise.

Two down at half-time, AFC’s Conah Bishop had to make a last-ditch tack to deny Holker a third.

As the referee’s whistle sounded regularly, neither side created much until the 70th minute, when Morris met a looping ball with an overhead kick into the back of the net only to be ruled offside.

AFC finally did pull one back when Morris sent Jacob Gregory through one-on-one with the keeper and his shot found the bottom left corner via the post.

Eastham prevented Holker increasing their lead but AFC returned to the Fylde coast empty-handed.

Blackpool remain fourth but are now only one point clear of Pilkington, who they face in St Helens on Saturday.

With six games remaining for AFC, an exciting promotion push lies ahead.