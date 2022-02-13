AFC Blackpool 5 Campion 1: McLean double as Mechs strengthen grip on play-offs

Following their 2-0 win over previously unbeaten league leaders Bury AFC, Mechs kept their momentum going by making it three home wins on the bounce.

Manager Martin Baird made just one change as Billy McKenna replaced Ben Duffield up front.

Adam Sumner and Ryan McLean linked up for two of the AFC goals Picture: ADAM GEE

And his side were on top from kick-off against the struggling visitors from Bradford as Josh Winder had two early chances.

However, his touch was too heavy from a Ryan White cross and then Winder was caught just offside from a through-ball from Oscar Radcliffe.

Mechs had other opportunities before the breakthrough came on 18 minutes thanks to a 23rd goal of the season from Jacob Gregory.

The winger linked well with Winder before firing low past the keeper from inside the six-yard box.

Mechs had to wait just three minutes to double their lead.

It was White who played the killer pass to feed Winder in behind. The striker rounded the keeper and rolled into the empty net.

Conah Bishop was alert to deny a rare Campion attack when he slid in after 25 minutes on the edge of the box.

White tried his luck from distance before Radcliffe fired over, joining in the attack from the back.

A foul just outside the box offered a way back into the game for the visitors two minutes before half-time, when Jake Maltby stepped up to beat Eastham with the set-piece.

Winder had a chance to restore the two-goal lead early in the second half but his header from Gregory’s cross into the box was saved.

Mechs did add their third on the hour, when Adam Sumner’s corner found its way into the net off the back of Ryan McLean’s head.

Gregory found McKenna two minutes later but the striker got too good a connection on the cross and powered his header over the bar.

Curtis Thompson came close to opening his account for the club after 76 minutes but the midfielder could only find the top of the crossbar from range.

The fourth Mechs goal on 86 minutes was another Sumner-McLean combination from a corner.

Again Sumner’s delivery reached the full-back, who made room for himself before firing into the far corner for his second of the game.

The same players were involved in the final goal two minutes later.

It was a Sumner free-kick this time which ended up in the net, but although McLean tried to claim a touch for his hat-trick it was credited as an own-goal.

AFC: Eastham, Radcliffe, McLean, Bishop, Sumner, Staunton-Turner, Thompson, Gregory, Winder, White, McKenna. Subs: Roberts, Hughes, Duffield, Morris, Clarke.