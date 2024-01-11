Former Blackpool, Bolton and Hull City figure returns to football management

One former Blackpool player turned assistant-manager is back in management after nearly two-years out of the game.

Phil Brown is back in football management. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool figure Phil Brown has taken up the reins at struggling non-league outfit Kidderminster Harriers.

The 64-year-old has been out of work for almost two-years after leaving Barrow in May 2022 and has been appointed on a contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. He takes to non-league management for just the second time in his 25-year career, and takes on a job that will be a real test of his managerial ability.

At the time of his appointment, Kidderminster are currently bottom of the National League and seven points adrift of safety. He will take charge of his first match against Aldershot Town on Saturday, January 20.

After his unveiling, Brown said on the official club website: "I was immediately drawn to the passion that the Chairman and Board of Kidderminster have for their club, and their desire to succeed.

“There’s no getting away from the fact we are in a battle, but the picture is clear in terms of what we want to try and achieve, and it’s a challenge I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into.”

As for Brown's association with Blackpool he joined the Seasiders in 1994, and played under Sam Allardyce where he was assistant manager. He followed Allardyce to Bolton Wanderers before becoming his own manager.

