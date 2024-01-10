Neil Critchley was pleased with the way his rotated Blackpool side performed in their 2-1 victory over Burton Albion in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Matty Virtue and Marvin Ekpiteta were on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, while the Brewers’ consolation came from Dylan Scott.

Critchley made nine changes for the fixture, with a number of players getting vital minutes under their belt.

“Some of them hadn’t played for a long time,” said the Blackpool boss.

"I always say to the players I can only pick 11, but I will respect all of them and make sure they’re ready. They have to do their side of it as well, by being professional and training properly. They know I’m not afraid to change the team so they have to be ready.

"It’s about how you work and how you treat people- the Burton game was the end product of that.

"There’s always an element of risk when you make so many changes, but I think we reduce that with our training process. The messages are consistent and the players have trust in what we do.

"They played like a team, and that’s a complement to them and the way they work.

"In the first half we played some really good football and passed the ball well. After the break they pinned us back, but I felt we looked relatively comfortable and I thought we carried a threat on the counter attack.

"When we got the second goal, you think that should be it, but we conceded a really poor one, it was really disappointing.

"Rich (O’Donnell) had to make two really good saves, but we’ve also hit the crossbar. Over the course of the 90 minutes we deserved to win and 2-1 was the right scoreline."The draw for the quarter-finals take place live on Sky Sports on Friday evening.

"We’d like to play because we’ve got a good record,” Critchley added.

"We’re two games away from Wembley. Some of the players have never played there- when you’re older you want to have those memories so we will give it everything we’ve got.

