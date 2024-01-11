Kenny Dougall makes his return to match action for Blackpool- but could he depart this month?

Kenny Dougall featured off the bench in the final moments of Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy.

Kenny Dougall (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The midfielder had been a regular for the Seasiders until last month- when he dropped out of the team due to a “personal matter.”

Following a six game absence, he returned as an unused substitute for the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the situation around the 30-year-old still remains unclear.

Discussing Dougall’s involvement against Burton, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Kenny is available for selection. He’s on the bench so he’s here. While he’s here, if we need him then he’ll play.

"It’s January, and things can happen in January, but he is very much our player until we get told otherwise.”