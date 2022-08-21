Nelson 2 AFC Blackpool 2: Mechanics maintain unbeaten start

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the 3-1 win over Ashton Town a week prior, AFC boss Martin Baird brought in Adam Chippendale and Callum McHale.

Nelson started well, forcing Maine Walder into an early block, before taking the lead in the 13th minute.

Liam Birchall gave away a penalty with a foul, Jack Foster putting the spot-kick in the top corner.

Josh Winder scored AFC Blackpool's first goal Picture: Adam Gee

Nelson almost made it 2-0 in the 16th minute but Dan Hall clawed a header off the line.

Three minutes later, AFC saw Josh Winder win a free-kick within shooting range.

His effort was deflected behind and, from Birchall’s corner, Kyle Higham flicked a header goalwards but the keeper could only palm it to Winder, who tapped home.

However, Nelson retook the lead on 24 minutes when a ball over the top found Foster, who slotted home his second of the afternoon.

The hosts had further chances to extend their lead before the break against an AFC team which produced a lacklustre first half.

They performed to a better standard after the break, Josh Dolby sending an early long-range effort wide and Francis Donaghy’s header cleared.

Winder almost scored again with 10 minutes left but a close-range volley was deflected over before he tested the keeper from 18 yards.

With six minutes of added time signalled, AFC levelled in the 91st minute when Jake Darnell flicked on Walder’s cross and Seear headed home.