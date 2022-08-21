Nelson 2 AFC Blackpool 2: Mechanics maintain unbeaten start
Substitute Ric Seear scored late on to grab a draw as AFC Blackpool continued their unbeaten start to the season despite a poor performance.
Following the 3-1 win over Ashton Town a week prior, AFC boss Martin Baird brought in Adam Chippendale and Callum McHale.
Nelson started well, forcing Maine Walder into an early block, before taking the lead in the 13th minute.
Liam Birchall gave away a penalty with a foul, Jack Foster putting the spot-kick in the top corner.
Most Popular
-
1
What Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said about Josh Bowler’s future as Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham circle
-
2
Our best fan pictures from Blackpool's exhilarating Lancashire derby against Burnley
-
3
How Blackpool’s players rated during dramatic comeback against Lancashire rivals Burnley
-
4
Burnley v Blackpool: Live updates from Lancashire derby at Turf Moor
-
5
Blackpool produce heroic comeback to earn a point in enthralling Lancashire derby against Burnley
Nelson almost made it 2-0 in the 16th minute but Dan Hall clawed a header off the line.
Three minutes later, AFC saw Josh Winder win a free-kick within shooting range.
His effort was deflected behind and, from Birchall’s corner, Kyle Higham flicked a header goalwards but the keeper could only palm it to Winder, who tapped home.
However, Nelson retook the lead on 24 minutes when a ball over the top found Foster, who slotted home his second of the afternoon.
The hosts had further chances to extend their lead before the break against an AFC team which produced a lacklustre first half.
They performed to a better standard after the break, Josh Dolby sending an early long-range effort wide and Francis Donaghy’s header cleared.
Winder almost scored again with 10 minutes left but a close-range volley was deflected over before he tested the keeper from 18 yards.
With six minutes of added time signalled, AFC levelled in the 91st minute when Jake Darnell flicked on Walder’s cross and Seear headed home.
AFC Blackpool: Hall, Simmons, Walder, Higham, Donaghy, Chippendale, Bishop, Birchall, Winder, McHale, Dolby. Subs: Whittaker, Seear, Ali, Darnell, McAuley.