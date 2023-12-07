Two clubs that Blackpool face in League One this month have appointed a new manager in the last week.

Neil Harris is back in football management after his Gillingham sacking. He was unveiled as the new manager of Cambridge United on Wednesday. (Image: Getty Images)

Cambridge United have appointed Neil Harris as their new head-coach. The 46-year-old has been appointed on an 18-month contract and he replaces Mark Bonner who was sacked following four-years at the Cambridgeshire outfit.

Harris was sacked by League Two outfit Gillingham, despite transforming them from a relegation contending side to a team that were in the promotion picture. It is the third job of his managerial career having had spells at Millwall and Cardiff City, where he managed in the Championship.

His first game in charge will be against Charlton Athletic this Saturday (December 9) at the Valley. Harris' first game at the Abbey Stadium will be against the Tangerines next week on December 16.

"I am super excited and really pleased to be here. It's a brilliant project in motion here," Harris said. "I just want to come and add some value to that.

“I want us to be a Cambridge United side that people fear playing against. I want to win games of football and address recent results as quickly as I can. It’s certainly not revolution, it’s about evolution and supporting the players that are already and trying to get a little more out of them.”

Harris inherits a side that are currently 18th with five wins, five draws and nine defeats. Cambridge have suffered three consecutive defeats and are just points above the relegation zone as they hope to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle like last season. All 24 teams in League One now have a manager following Harris appointment at Cambridge, and Bristol Rovers who last week appointed axed Rotherham United boss Matt Taaylor.

"This has been a quick but also a thorough process," majority shareholder Paul Berry said about the appointment. "Over the last week we have spoken to several different candidates, and we are appointing Neil after three separate interviews held over many hours."

