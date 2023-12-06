News you can trust since 1873
Resolution mapped out following Blackpool's postponed FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers

The resolution to Blackpool’s postponed FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers has been revealed.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Dec 2023, 20:30 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 20:46 GMT
Further details for Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie have been announced

David Horseman’s side were due to visit Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the game was called off the evening before due to an FA investigation concerning the Gloucestershire club.

This related to the use of an ineligible player in their first round meeting with Scarborough Athletic, which required a replay to separate the two sides.

Forest Green were charged for the offence which constituted a breach of FA Cup Rule 109.

Following the investigation, it has been announced that the League Two club will now replay their fixture against Scarborough on December 12, with the winner of that match taking on the Seasiders the following week on December 19.

This will leave Neil Critchley’s side with five games in 14 days during the Christmas period.

A trip to the City Ground to take Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest awaits the eventual winner of the second round game.

