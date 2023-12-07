Blackpool CEO reveals how the club were able to create a positive following 'awful' late FA Cup postponement

Blackpool were left frustrated last week after their FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers was called off at short notice- but the club were able to create a positive from the situation.

Blackpool's FA Cup game against Forest Green Rovers was postponed (Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport)

The postponement was made due to an FA investigation concerning the visitors to Bloomfield Road- relating to the use of an ineligible player in their previous outing in the competition against Scarborough Athletic.

David Horseman’s side admitted the charge, but will remain in the competition, with a resolution announced on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest Green will now take on non-league Scarborough on December 12, in what will be the third game between the two, before the winner of that fixture meet the Seasiders on December 19- which leaves Neil Critchley’s side with six games in 17 games.

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter states the manner of the original postponement and the way it was communicated was “ridiculous.”

Speaking before the resolution was announced, he said: "Everyone at the club was massively disappointed with the timing from the FA. Coming to us at 5.20pm on a Friday night before the Saturday game is awful for everyone concerned.

"The people at the club did a lot of positive things with the food- we donated a lot to food charities and made sure it was utilised properly and not wasted.