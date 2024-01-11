A former Blackpool striker will now be a League One rival after taking his first job in management.

Martin Paterson has been appointed manager of Blackpool's League One rivals Burton Albion. He played for the Seasiders in 2015 to 2016. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Burton Albion have unveiled former striker Martin Paterson as their new manager.

The 36-year-old takes to his first job in senior management having been involved in coaching for five-years. He replaces Dino Maamria who was relieved of his duties on December 9, and since then Gary Mills was in charge, and oversaw the 2-1 defeat to the Seasiders in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday.

Speaking on the club's official website after his unveiling, Martin Paterson said: “I am honoured to be appointed manager at Burton Albion FC. I am excited to join this club and I am fully aware of the passionate fan base having been born and raised in Staffordshire.

“I have developed my coaching over several years and have extensive experience of being an assistant coach at first team level most recently at Inter Miami, Barnsley and Swansea. I am ready to take this step and make the natural transition to manager.

“I relish the opportunity to work hard and want to have a team that fights for the badge and excites us all.

“My staff and I will work hard to implement a framework and freedom to win games of football for the club and its community.

“I know I have been brought in with a short-term objective to ensure League One survival and I will do everything I can to achieve this.”

Paterson played for various clubs in his career and was at Bloomfield in the 2015/16 season. He played 19 games for Blackpool but failed to register a single goal, and later moved to Port Vale before winding his career down with Tampa Bay Rowdiers and later ATK.