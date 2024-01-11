Blackpool youngster Jack Moore came off the bench in Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy- just hours after being recalled from his loan spell with Chorley.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The defender has made 22 appearances in National League North this season during his time at Victory Park.

It was announced last week that his deal with the Magpies had been extended until the end of January, but there was quickly a change of heart at Bloomfield Road.

Explaining the decision to recall Moore, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He’s had a really good loan spell with Chorley this season.

“He’s always been someone who has been with us in pre-season, but we wanted to have a look at him against Burton.

“Chorley have been delighted with him, and we’ve been delighted with that loan, so thanks to them for playing him. We wanted to look at him in the first team environment because it’s a step up.

"He had half an hour, and he played with real assurance and calmness- he made good decisions. We went away thinking positively about him because of how he performed.

“If he went back out it’d be classed as a youth loan so we can handle that situation a little bit differently, but we want him to be in and around our group and training with senior players because that can help to speed up his development process.

"There’s plenty of competition for places. Jordan (Lawrence-Gabriel) and CJ (Hamilton) didn’t play against Burton, but Jack and other younger players have to prove themselves when they’re given an opportunity.