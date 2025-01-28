Kevin Phillips: AFC Fylde are a match for anyone on their day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Coasters travel to Southend United on the back of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wealdstone at Mill Farm.
Although Fylde remain third-bottom of the table, they are only one point from safety following Maidenhead United’s defeat at Barnet.
Southend also go into tonight’s game on the back of a 2-0 victory, picking up a fourth win from their last five in seeing off Dagenham and Redbridge.
Speaking after Saturday’s win, Phillips told the club’s media team: “We knew the significance of the game, so I didn’t really need to harp on too much to the players.
“The players have been excellent this week, as they always have been with me after a difficult result – and we’ve had many of them this season.
“I’m absolutely delighted for the players because it’s been a while since we’ve had this feeling of winning a match, especially against a team that’s in and around us at the bottom of the league.
“There’s so many positives that came from the game, three points being the biggest one.
“Some of the individual displays were excellent but the biggest thing for me was the collective performance.
“Everybody to a man – even the subs – everybody connected with the football club, we needed that.
“It was a huge result, but the performance shows to me that we’re a match for anyone on our day.
“What we have to do is be consistent about it and a big test now is Tuesday night.”