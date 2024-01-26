Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promotion-winning Blackpool striker Jason Euell has registered his interest in becoming the next manager of Charlton Athletic.

Former Seasiders boss Michael Appleton was relieved of his duties shortly after the full-time whistle on Tuesday night. The Addicks had been on a 12-game winless run and his four-and-a-half month reign was brought to an end after being unable to inspire them to a promotion push.

Charlton are Blackpool's next opponents and in the meantime Curtis Fleming has been appointed caretaker boss. He was in charge of Bristol City for one game this season after the sacking of Nigel Pearson, and will take the South London side to Bloomfield Road this Saturday (January 27).

One of Fleming's former co-workers at Bristol City however has shown an interest in taking charge of Charlton however. Richard Cawley, a journalist for the South London Press said in a tweet posted on X that Jason Euell would be 'keen' on the role.

Euell was a player turned coach at Charlton and has a strong association with the club. The 46-year-old scored 38 goals in 170 games and worked with their under-21s team before assisting with the first-team when a manager had been dismissed. He departed the club in the summer of 2022 after it was decided that they would appoint Ben Garner instead, and worked as a first-team coach at Bristol City.

He has been coaching since his retirement in 2021 after a 17-year playing career. He began with Wimbledon and made 141 appearances for them, and later moved on to Charlton where he spent five years. The three-time Jamaica international then had spells with Middlesbrough and Southampton before landing at Blackpool in 2009.

