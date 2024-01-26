Blackpool v Charlton Athletic team news - eight out and one doubt

Blackpool face managerless Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road in a Sky Bet League One clash.

Former Seasiders boss Michael Appleton was relieved of his duties just 30 minutes after losing to Northampton Town on Tuesday night. The defeat left the Addicks in 16th in the league standings and had their winless run was extended to 13 matches in all competitions. Former Middlesbrough defender Curtis Fleming has been appointed as interim manager and will be assisted by Jason Pearce.

In the corresponding fixture the two sides played to a 2-2 draw at The Valley. Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele gave Neil Critchley's side a 2-0 lead but goals from Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor meant that the spoils were shared. The last time Blackpool won against Charlton at home was in December 2018.

Neil Critchley has called this week a 'free week' as for the first time in ages, they have been given a one game week. The busy period of Christmas and then the FA Cup meant that the fixture schedule was relentless, but at least this week they've been able to focus on just the one game at the weekend. Blackpool do have an EFL Trophy quarter-final against Bolton Wanderers to think about on Tuesday (January 30) however.

The injury situation hasn't changed too much for Blackpool and thankfully there were no concerns after the 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers. As for Charlton, they've got a list of several long-term absentees however two are closing in on a return. Here is the latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash.

Kylian Kouassi - out Been out with a hamstring injury since early November. Closing in on a return but might need to play in the Central League to build up his match fitness.

Kylian Kouassi - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on January 25: ""Kylian has been back into full team training this week, which has been a real bonus. "Having a free week means he's been able to do what I class as proper training rather than some of the maintenance stuff we've been doing in between games, so that's benefited him. "He has been out for nine or 10 weeks so he will need a period of training before we contemplate putting him in the match day squad."

Jake Beesley - out Suffered an injury against Port Vale around the Christmas period, and will be out for a few more weeks.

Jake Beesley - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on January 19: "Jake Beesley is out of his boot and walking around. He's in good spirits and hopefully we can start stepping him up next week."

Dan Grimshaw - doubt Suffered an injury against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Didn't play against Bristol Rovers. Richard O'Donnell did well in his absence and he might be afforded another game off just to get back to full fitness.