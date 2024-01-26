Blackpool defender makes admission on contract situation as he shares his current focus

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The defender joined the Seasiders from Leyton Orient back in 2020, and currently has 125 appearances under his belt for the club- scoring 11 goals during that time.

At the moment, Ekpiteta states he’s not focussing too much on his contract situation, with his main target being to help Blackpool back to the Championship following their relegation last season.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, I’m just here to play games and that will take care of itself,” he said.

"My focus at the moment is on getting wins and hopefully earning promotion, we’re all professionals and we’ve all got the same goals, so contract stuff is secondary. It's something we will look into at the end of the season. There’s a lot of factors, not just one thing, so we will have to see what happens.”

So far this season, Ekpiteta has only appeared 14 times in League One, but has picked up plenty of minutes in the cup competitions.

“I’m determined to stay in the team,” he added.

"End of the day it’s up to the manager and the way he wants to set up. If I play, then I’ll always try my best and help to get the three points regardless. We all want to play, and we all feel we deserve to play, so whoever does well stays in.