'He moves forward and we move forward' states Blackpool boss as he reflects on 'important' player's exit

After joining the Seasiders on a free transfer back in 2020, the 30-year-old scored 11 times in 146 appearances for the club, including a brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City in his first season.

His future at Bloomfield Road had been uncertain throughout the last month, with the Australian missing six games around the Christmas period despite his good form prior to that. More recently he was an unused substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before making a short cameo in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton- which proved to be his final appearance in Tangerine.

Dougall has now completed a move to Buriram United for an undisclosed fee, with his new side competing in the Thai League 1.

"It’s been ongoing, when you get to January these things can happen, but because it was overseas it was slightly more complicated,” stated Blackpool boss Critchley.

"He expressed his desire to make that move happen because it was good for him, and when a player does that, in my experience it’s best not to stand in their way and let that happen.

"The time it took wasn’t unusual with it being overseas, so we were prepared for that. We’re all glad it’s been resolved for both parties in the right manner.

"While he was here he was always part of our squad and training properly, but when he knew the move was potentially that’s when player’s minds can drift elsewhere so at that point in time you need to manage that situation. He’s now left the building so we concentrate on the people still here.

"You have to do what’s right for the club, but Kenny has been an important player for us and has done extremely well. I thank him for his service. He’s been fantastic for this football club and for me personally, so we wish him good luck. He hardly missed a game, and was someone I could rely on and trust. He played a big part in our success, his goals at Wembley will be fondly remembered. He gave his all, but players come and go. Kenny moves forward, and we move forward.”

The Seasiders’ announcement concerning Dougall’s exit was kept brief. It read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce Kenny Dougall has completed a permanent transfer to Thai Club Buriram United for an undisclosed fee. The club would like to thank Kenny for all of his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”