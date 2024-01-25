Charlie Patino (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The Arsenal youngster was with the Seasiders throughout the majority of last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 37 appearances for the club. During the summer, the 20-year-old went out on loan again, with the Gunners sending him to Swansea City for the current campaign, where he has found the back of the net on four occasions in 23 games.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Patino admitted he really benefited from his first taste of Championship action during his time on the Fylde Coast, and states there was a noticeable difference to youth football.

“When I was at the academy at Arsenal, you played one game a week which meant we could recover quite easily, but then going to Blackpool where you’d have up to three games a week, it was ruthless,” he said.

"You’d have to recover and rest quickly, fuel yourself accordingly, get a good amount of sleep, which I found quite tough at the start. Once I got into a rhythm and it became a habit, doing this became more natural and I’m quite used to it now. When you’re doing something you love, going from game to game is very enjoyable.