"It’s going to be two tough games": AFC Fylde boss braced for Bank Holiday double-header
The Coasters welcome Kidderminster Harriers to Mill Farm (3pm) on the back of Tuesday’s win at Darlington.
That made it six points from nine as Fylde welcome a Kidderminster team one point behind them after their unbeaten start.
Today’s visitors have a new manager in Adam Murray, who guided Fylde to the NLN title in 2022/23.
Speaking to the club’s media team, the Coasters’ head coach said: “You expect them to be well drilled, organised and you know they’re going to be a threat.
“We’ve got to try to take their threat away from them and then put their weaknesses to the test.
“I do try to focus on ourselves and what we can do, and if the lads keep doing what they have been doing – showing that character, energy and commitment – we’re in for a good game of football.”
Today’s game kicks off the Bank Holiday double-header with the Coasters then travelling to Southport on Monday.
Mahon is prepared to fully use the squad at his disposal as Fylde face two games in 48 hours.
He added: “With us having two games coming up, we can utilise the subs, we can utilise our squad.
“Hopefully for the next two games, we’ll have a fully-prepared squad for each game.
“We’ve got to do our homework, make sure we do the right things, don’t take anything for granted. It’s going to be two tough games.”