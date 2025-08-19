AFC Fylde have signed Tom Whelan from Boreham Wood Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have announced the signing of midfielder Tom Whelan after triggering his release clause from Boreham Wood.

The 29-year-old, who joined Boreham Wood in the summer of 2023, moves to Mill Farm as Coasters head coach Craig Mahon looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion back to the National League top flight.

Mahon said: “We’re delighted to bring Tom Whelan to AFC Fylde.

“He’s a player with real quality on the ball, great experience at this level and the type of character who will raise the standards within the dressing room.

“His leadership, energy and creativity will be a huge asset to our squad.”

Whelan started his career with Bury before moving to Yeovil Town, where he was loaned to Salisbury and Weymouth.

Having won promotion with Weymouth via the National League South play-offs, Whelan then had two spells with Chesterfield either side of a move to Eastleigh.

That second spell also featured loans at Aldershot Town and Solihull Moors before he joined Boreham Wood two years ago.

Whelan played 48 games and had 12 goal contributions last season in helping them return to the National League with victory over Maidstone in the National League South play-off final.

He has also featured in their opening two games of this season, coming off the bench in day one’s defeat at Rochdale and last weekend’s draw at Carlisle United.