AFC Fylde head coach insists Coasters can do better in attack and defence

By Gavin Browne
Published 19th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fyldeplaceholder image
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fylde
Craig Mahon wants to see improvements at both ends of the pitch as AFC Fylde look to bounce back from defeat when they return to action this evening.

The Coasters travel to Darlington in National League North (7.45pm), having been beaten at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Most Popular

Looking to back up their win over Oxford City on day one, Mahon’s players conceded a late goal in losing 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They now meet a Darlington team which got off the mark with three points at Alfreton Town last weekend after defeat to Chorley seven days earlier.

placeholder image
Read More
First defeat of the new season

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, the head coach told Fylde’s media team: “First half, I couldn’t be happier.

“I thought we’d done really well, we’d done everything that was required of us apart from score goals.

“In this league, goals win you games and we’ve got to be more clinical. The chances we had first half, we could have been two or three up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you don’t take your chances, the other team always has a chance to get back in it.

“First two minutes of the second half, we gave away a sloppy goal in my opinion.

“Then we get ourselves back into the game and I’m thinking ‘let’s go back to what we’re good at’ and we didn’t.

“We’ve got to learn how to be more patient and how to control the game – and I just think we lacked a little bit of that today.

“We shouldn’t be giving away scrappy goals. We should know how to play a game, when to get rid.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeCoastersDarlingtonNational League NorthScarborough Athletic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice