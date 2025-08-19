AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fylde

Craig Mahon wants to see improvements at both ends of the pitch as AFC Fylde look to bounce back from defeat when they return to action this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to back up their win over Oxford City on day one, Mahon’s players conceded a late goal in losing 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now meet a Darlington team which got off the mark with three points at Alfreton Town last weekend after defeat to Chorley seven days earlier.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, the head coach told Fylde’s media team: “First half, I couldn’t be happier.

“I thought we’d done really well, we’d done everything that was required of us apart from score goals.

“In this league, goals win you games and we’ve got to be more clinical. The chances we had first half, we could have been two or three up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you don’t take your chances, the other team always has a chance to get back in it.

“First two minutes of the second half, we gave away a sloppy goal in my opinion.

“Then we get ourselves back into the game and I’m thinking ‘let’s go back to what we’re good at’ and we didn’t.

“We’ve got to learn how to be more patient and how to control the game – and I just think we lacked a little bit of that today.

“We shouldn’t be giving away scrappy goals. We should know how to play a game, when to get rid.”