AFC Fylde head coach insists Coasters can do better in attack and defence
The Coasters travel to Darlington in National League North (7.45pm), having been beaten at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.
Looking to back up their win over Oxford City on day one, Mahon’s players conceded a late goal in losing 2-1.
They now meet a Darlington team which got off the mark with three points at Alfreton Town last weekend after defeat to Chorley seven days earlier.
Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, the head coach told Fylde’s media team: “First half, I couldn’t be happier.
“I thought we’d done really well, we’d done everything that was required of us apart from score goals.
“In this league, goals win you games and we’ve got to be more clinical. The chances we had first half, we could have been two or three up.
“If you don’t take your chances, the other team always has a chance to get back in it.
“First two minutes of the second half, we gave away a sloppy goal in my opinion.
“Then we get ourselves back into the game and I’m thinking ‘let’s go back to what we’re good at’ and we didn’t.
“We’ve got to learn how to be more patient and how to control the game – and I just think we lacked a little bit of that today.
“We shouldn’t be giving away scrappy goals. We should know how to play a game, when to get rid.”