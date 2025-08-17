Scarborough Athletic 2, AFC Fylde 1: ​Coasters slip to first defeat after late Boro strike

Jon Ustabasi wins an aerial duel (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

AFC ​Fylde conceded late on as they fell to defeat to Scarborough Athletic in their first away game of the season. (writes Josh Knowles)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Ste Walker put the hosts ahead just after half-time, before Danny Mayor came off the bench to level with a composed left-footed finish.

However, it was Scarborough who clinched the win when Kieran Weledji latched on to a loose ball in the box to fire home with just three minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the hosts who had the first chance of the game after five minutes, but Zac Jones pulled off a smart save to deny Harry Green.

a

The Coasters responded well and were unlucky not to take the lead when Charlie Jolley’s near-post flick was well saved by Ryan Whitely.

Jon Ustabasi then had a golden chance to take the lead. After racing through on goal, he was one-on-one with the ‘keeper, but could not find the target with his effort.

Danny Ormerod and Luca Thomas had half-chances toward the end of the first 45, as the Coasters looked the stronger of the two teams in the first period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being scoreless at the break, the deadlock was broken just 90 seconds into the second half by the home side. Walker reacted first to a bouncing ball into the box and fired home into the bottom corner to put his side ahead.

Craig Mahon then turned to his bench to make an impact, and it was Mayor once more who provided the spark. A lovely move featuring slick passing between Chris Merrie and Thomas, set Mayor through, and coolly slotted into the bottom corner to draw level.

The game became scrappy as both teams pushed for the win, which eventually came for the Seadogs.

Scarborough worked the ball down the left-hand side and into the box, where Max Taylor blocked the initial shot, before Jones made a close-range save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebound fell for Weledji, who finished into the empty net from close range.

The Coasters had chances in injury time to muster a late equaliser, Taylor nearly lobbing Whitely from halfway and Taelor O’Kane’s low shot just trickling wide.