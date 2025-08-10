AFC Fylde 3 Oxford City 2: ​Coasters come from behind to open with victory

AFC Fylde kicked off the 2025/26 season in dramatic style with a comeback win over Oxford City at Mill Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals from Jon Ustabasi and a Danny Mayor debut stunner sealed the comeback for Fylde, who came from 2-0 down to take all three points in the National League North season opener.

The win sees Craig Mahon pick up his first three points as Coasters head coach after taking to the touchline for the first competitive time since his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters had started the brighter of the two sides, with Charlie Jolley going close with a header inside the opening 10 minutes.

The players celebrate Danny Mayor's winner (photo: Aidan Wilson/AFC Fylde)

But it was Oxford who took the lead as Tom Scott slotted past Zac Jones to break the deadlock after a mishap at the back.

Soon after the break, Oxford doubled their lead as Zac McEachran bundled the ball home after Zac Jones was blocked for the Oxford set-piece.

But Fylde soon kicked into gear as half-time substitute Ustabasi made the impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first goal was a header which crept into the roof of the net past Oxford’s keeper Sam Lewis.

Moments later, ‘Bashi’ had his second goal of the afternoon.

After determined work down the left, the winger slipped the ball across, and it crept into the far corner, drawing Craig Mahon's side level.

Mayor was introduced as part of three changes in an attempt to go and win the game by the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made an instant impact after dancing round an Oxford defender before drawing a foul on the edge of the area.

And soon after, Mayor was the man of the moment as he curled home a stunning effort in trademark fashion to set the Coasters on their way to the first three points of the season.

The visitors pushed for a late equaliser but never really troubled Zac Jones in the home goal.