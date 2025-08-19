Darlington 1 AFC Fylde 3: Late goals shake the Quakers

​​AFC Fylde made it two wins out of three in National League North as two late strikes sealed a 3-1 victory at Darlington on Tuesday.

Goals by Danny Ormerod, Jon Ustabasi and debutant Alex Healy-Byrne provided the perfect response to Saturday's first defeat of the season at Scarborough Athletic.

Fylde showed great determination from the start as Charlie Jolley's powerful first-minute shot was tipped over by Peter Jameson.

​Danny Ormerod celebrates netting Fylde’s first goal at Darlington with fellow scorer Jon Ustabasi Photo: AFC FYLDE

Luca Thomas then cut inside and saw a left-footed effort well saved before Ustabasi went through one-on-one but failed to hit the target.

Fylde made the breakthrough on eight minutes, when Ormerod latched onto Kieran Coates' long throw to head his first goal of the season.

The visitors continued to push for more as Jolley sliced an effort just wide. However, the Quakers found a way back into the game on 36 minutes, when Elliot Forbes headed home a corner.

Darlington looked the stronger side after the break, though Will McGowan smashed well over from close range on 65 minutes.

Craig Mahon introduced Liam Brockbank for his debut as Fylde pushed to regain the lead.

They did so with six minutes left, when inspirational sub Danny Mayor linked up with Thomas and then drilled the ball across for Ustabasi to tap home.

Healy-Byrne made absolutely certain of the points as the game entered the 90th minute, hitting a post before finding the net at the third attempt.

Boss Mahon said of the victory: “Coming to Darlington on a Tuesday night and coming away with three points is a tough ask. They are a really good team.

“I was really happy with how we started. We should have scored two or three even before we scored the first goal but I'm pleased we are creating those kind of chances.

“There's lots to work on but I'm delighted we're sending those fans home happy.”

Mahon's men are at home to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, then visit Southport on holiday Monday.

Fylde: Jones, Coates, McFayden, Mitchell, Taylor, Merrie, Thomas, Jolley, Ustabasi, C Whelan, Ormerod; Subs: Boyes, Wilson, Mayor, Healy-Byrne, Brockbank, O'Kane, Morris.