AFC Fylde have signed Luca Thomas Photo: AFC Fylde

Former Manchester City and Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas has become AFC Fylde’s latest arrival ahead of the new National League North season.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper at Mill Farm after being on trial with the Coasters over the summer.

Having been at City until the age of 16, Thomas joined Leeds and broke into their U21 squad before penning a two-year professional deal in 2022.

Last season brought loan spells with York City and FC Halifax Town before the winger was released by Leeds at the end of the campaign.

Speaking about the move to Mill Farm, Thomas said: “I’m really excited to be here. I’ve settled in really well and the lads have been really welcoming.

“Craig (Mahon, Fylde head coach) and Alex (Kenyon, assistant boss) have gone through what they want to do here, and it’s something I really want to be a part of.

“Training has been class and it’s a club which deserves to be higher. Hopefully, the fans will see me performing well on a consistent basis and scoring goals.”

Coasters head coach Craig Mahon added: “Luca came in on trial and really impressed us with his attitude, quality and work rate.

“He’s fitted in really well with the group and we’re really pleased to add him to the squad

“We’re looking forward to helping him develop and seeing what he can bring to the club.”

Mahon had previously admitted to being on the lookout for older heads as Fylde look for an immediate return to non-league’s top flight following last season’s relegation.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Lancaster City, the Coasters’ boss said: “They nearly changed their full side for the second half but we don’t have the luxury of doing that.

“We’re giving young lads as much chance as we can, which is great for the club, but we need a couple more experienced players in the building to get us through tough games like this.

“At grounds like this, where you have players in your face and putting pressure on you every pass, we need lads who can adapt to those situations.”