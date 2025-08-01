AFC Fylde have signed former Burnley youngster Alex Healy-Byrne Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have signed Alex Healy-Byrne following a successful trial period at Mill Farm.

The 20-year-old, who was at Burnley before being released at the end of last season, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Mill Farm.

Primarily a defender, Healy-Byrne has played in a number of different roles during the Coasters’ pre-season work.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, I can’t wait to kick on in what is a great opportunity.

“I spoke to a few players who spoke about the club being really family-orientated and a great place for development.

“The aim for me personally is to get as much first-team football under my belt as possible but, for the squad, we want to get promoted.”

Healy-Byrne joined Burnley in 2022, becoming part of a U21 squad which contained former Fylde loanees Will Hugill and Dan Sassi.

A former Republic of Ireland youth international, he had been with College Corinthians AFC before joining Cork City in 2019.

He helped their U17s to win the Sky Blue Cup in October 2021, with victories against Coventry City, AFC Bournemouth and Oxford United.

A debut for Cork’s first team followed in a Munster Senior Cup tie in March 2022 before his move to Burnley that September.

The Coasters’ head coach, Craig Mahon, added: "We’re delighted to welcome Alex to the club.

“Alex came in on trial and showed his ability to play in a number of different positions.

“He’s shown a willingness and a great attitude to learn, and he’s someone who will play a part in what we’re trying to achieve this season.”