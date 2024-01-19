One former Blackpool midfielder won't be afforded to haunt his former club after suffering an injury with Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers midfielder Grant Ward will not feature against his former side Blackpool after suffering an injury.

The 29-year-old played for the Seasiders from 2019 to 2023 before moving on to the Gas in January last year. Ward will have to watch from the stands as his current club plays his former team having been ruled out for two months.

He did feature at Bloomfield Road in the corresponding fixture back in December but was substituted after 62 minutes. He will play no part however in the reverse match and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Matt Taylor said in a pre-match interview: It's one of those injuries where if it's not surgically repaired, there's a good chance that he could re-injure that body part.

“We have to be so mindful that his rehab is important, his training time and game time when he comes back is where it needs to be but we've probably saved ourselves four weeks by not having surgery.

“That wasn't a factor in making that choice, it was down to the surgeon to say whether or not that injury needed operating on.”

"So we're looking at eight weeks from 12 days ago when he got the injury at Norwich so probably six and a half weeks from now."

Ward made 58 appearances in total for Blackpool and was part of the team that won the League One play-offs in 2021. He was released by Neil Critchey before he departed for Aston Villa and was later re-signed by Michael Appleton, but left after his short-term deal had expired.