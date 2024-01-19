Ex-Blackpool, AFC Bournemouth and Lincoln City loanee linked with Premier League move

Morgan Rogers (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

It has been reported that Middlesbrough have received an official bid from Aston Villa for the 21-year-old- who arrived at the Riverside Stadium in the summer for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, where he scored once in 22 appearances. Prior to his spell with the Seasiders, the youngster, who started his career with West Brom before moving to the Etihad, had also spent time with Lincoln City and AFC Bournemouth.

Rogers is said to have attracted the interest of Villa boss Unai Emery- who is in the market for a new winger. In 31 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough this term, he has found the back of the net six times, as well as providing eight assists.