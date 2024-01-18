Troy Deeney sacked: Out on loan Blackpool man set to work under new coach just a week on from joining previous boss who described him as 'Championship quality'
Last week, the League Two club added Blackpool wing-back Dominic Thompson to their ranks on loan for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old made the move in search of more regular game time, after only making 12 appearances for the Seasiders in the first half of the campaign.
The former Arsenal youngster was handed his debut for the Gloucestershire club Saturday- which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.
Upon Thompson’s arrival at the New Lawn, Deeney was quick to share his delight, telling the club media: “We are really, really lucky to have Dom. He’s Championship quality. He’s shown a real desire and commitment to come here as he had offers from League One clubs and Scottish Prem sides. We’re really excited to have him and a huge thanks to Blackpool for making it happen.”
Meanwhile, when discussing the loan, the wing-back cited the ex-Watford captain as one of the major factors behind the deal, stating: “I’ve spoken to the gaffer a couple of times and we had some great chats. He’s one of the biggest influences in me making this move.”
Thompson will no doubt discover his new head coach in the coming days. Forest Green will be hoping for a big impact from whoever comes in, with the club currently bottom of League Tow, and are seven points from safety.