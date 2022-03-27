Golcar United 1 AFC Blackpool 2: Mechs close in on play-offs

Goals from captain Adam Sumner and top scorer Jacob Gregory put them in the driving seat in this First Division North clash at Huddersfield, though Golcar pulled one back before half-time.

Brendan O’Brien came into the starting 11 following the defeat by Steeton, while Billy McKenna and John-Jo Morris were selected up front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Blackpool top scorer Jacob Gregory

Golcar soon found the back of the net but the looping header was flagged offside.

Curtis Thompson's left-foot effort was AFC's first chance of note but the keeper saved comfortably.

Oscar Radcliffe then had a back-post header saved before Sumner broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

He whipped in a free-kick from the right which eluded everyone and found the top corner of the net.

The lead was doubled eight minutes later, when Gregory cut in from the left and was wiped out, earning a penalty.

He took it himself, placing his 27th goal of the season into the bottom right corner.

Baird’s side looked to be going into half-time two goals to the good against opponents whose play-off place is already secure.

However, miscommunication at the back two minutes before the break enabled Daniel Naidole to slot the ball past Dan Hall and give Golcar hope for the second half.

The first chance of the second half fell to AFC, Gregory seeing an effort saved inside five minutes.

The visitors had a let-off on the hour, when a Golcar throw from the right was flicked on but the ball was headed over at the back post.

A triple substitution saw Baird bring on Joe Robinson, Ryan White and Ben Duffield and AFC held on despite late pressure from the hosts.

A fierce volley did rattle the Mechs woodwork but the offside flag was raised.

The win kept Blackpool in fourth spot and one more from their remaining two games will secure a top-five finish for AFC, whose final home game of the regular season is against Ashton Town on Tuesday night.